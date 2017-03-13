Democrats Vow Government Shutdown Over Trump Border Wall

Image Credits: U.S. Photographer David Maung/Bloomberg via Getty Images.

Senate Democrats said Monday that they will block any spending bill that includes money for President Trump’s border wall, even if it leads to a government shutdown, saying it’s up to Republicans to resist touchy issues in the looming spending debate.

In a letter led by Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, top Democrats also said they will insist that bills allow Planned Parenthood to collect taxpayer money.

But though Democrats are in the minority and would have to filibuster to block the bills, they insisted it’s Republicans who will be blamed for a government shutdown.

“If Republicans insist on inserting poison pill riders such as defunding Planned Parenthood, building a border wall, or starting a deportation force, they will be shutting down the government and delivering a severe blow to our economy,” the Democrats said in a letter to top Republicans.

