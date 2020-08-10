Democrats’ ‘War Game’ for Election Includes West Coast Secession, Possible Civil War

Image Credits: Alex Wong / Staff / Getty.

Democrats are contemplating secession and potential civil war as they game out possible scenarios for a closely contested election, according to a report by Ben Smith in a New York Times column Sunday.

The bulk of Smith’s column is devoted to the question of how the media will handle Election Night coverage, given that the result may not be known for weeks.

Vote-by-mail, which many states have only recently adopted — ostensibly, to prevent the spread of coronavirus in polling places — could lead to an uncertain result.

However, buried near the end of Smith’s column is a report that Democrats have participated in a “war game” in which they considered several possible outcomes of the election.

Read more.


Alex Jones breaks down how Democrats are making their move to overthrow the will of the American people with a coup that has already been set in motion.


House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) claimed President Trump will be leaving the White House “whether he knows it yet, or not.”

