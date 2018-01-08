Democrats: White Christian Women Need Not Apply

The Democratic Party wants women to be elected to office — unless they’re white and Christian.

The Democrats’ official Twitter account tweeted Sunday:

Here’s the top responses:

White Christian women need not apply, though Jewish women can evidently apply twice.


