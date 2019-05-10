Democrats Won’t Stop the Madness Until They’re Stopped

Several times a week, I get some variation of this question: “When are the Democrats going to stop all of this madness?”

The simple answer, of course, is that they aren’t. The behavior of the leaders of the Democrat Party and their toadies in the fake news media is only going to become increasingly radical and unhinged until they are stopped.

Many had thought – hoped – that their despicable daily behavior would calm down somewhat after the Mueller Witch Hunt had shut down and exonerated President Donald Trump. That obviously didn’t happen, and the Democrats and their media toadies did what they always do: Double-down on deception.

The 2020 election is getting closer everyday and the Democrats have become desperate to regain the White House with presidential candidates making an unprecedented shift to the far left.


