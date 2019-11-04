Demonic Public Exercises Of Power Must Be Confronted

The acquired taste of evil born of wickedness from high places of power goes beyond what we could ever imagine in our worst nightmares.

For example, it was recently revealed that thousands of children were molested by “predator priests” operating in six Roman Catholic dioceses in Pennsylvania.

In order to join the New World Order, initiates must succumb to the dark chamber of compromise.

Those who would taste the temptation of offerings resulting in a soulless existence can only do so by settling with this secretive, demonic regime.

Tyranny has finally unleashed itself from the dark shadows of our culture and government, lurching its final moves to bring forth its own grievous demise.

But that downfall isn’t guaranteed… this maelstrom of debasement will achieve centuries of deceptive strategy if good people stand idly by and do nothing.

