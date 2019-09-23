Demonic Puppets Revel In Our Demise

The fools threatening our natural rights to life, liberty, and property are ultimately waging a war against the creator.

Time and time again, providence has laid waste to their plans, yet a new crop of power-hungry puppets always rise to their heights of arrogance only to fall to the depths of hell in their pursuit.

Meanwhile, they laugh in the face of reason and the rights of the citizens they lord over, living in an alternate reality where their lies and corruption feed an echo chamber of dissonance where, for example, the cancerous effects of glyphosate are ignored.


