Protesters Against Outlawing Vaccine Exemptions Arrested Outside Calif. Capitol

At least six people have been arrested at the state capitol building in Sacramento, California, during a protest against legislation that would limit medical exemptions for vaccines, according to local media.

Hundreds of protestors traveled to the state capitol Monday to urge Governor Gavin Newsom to not sign Senate Bill 276 because they claim the legislation will limit their right to get vaccine exemptions.

A Facebook group called We Are Vaxxed is now livestreaming the event in the building:

“3 Women just arrested at state Capitol for blocking south side entrance,” said local reporter Mike Luery. “CHP said three others arrested earlier today on the north steps.”



“And another American mom is being arrested in the State Capital Building in Sacramento to protect her already medically injured child,” said actor Rob Schneider in a tweet directed at Newsom.




This story is developing.


