Dems allow separation of parents, children to continue, just to score political points

The recent crisis at the border surrounding so-called “family separation” policies has been a clarifying moment. We can now, once and for all, clearly distinguish between the people who really want to solve our illegal immigration crisis and those who want to utilize this national security issue for political grandstanding, to gain power.

Sen. Ted Cruz’s (R-Texas) bill looks to be the best and fastest solution. It mandates that families who immigrate illegally must be kept together; it authorizes new temporary shelters, doubles the number of federal immigration judges and provides for expedited processing of asylum cases to ensure cases are decided promptly and families don’t live in detention facilities for longer than necessary.

The fact of the matter is, many on the center-right would prefer that families, when it is verifiable, stay together during deportation hearings and then be deported together.

