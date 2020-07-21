Dems Announce Illegal Plan To Forcefully Remove Trump From Office And Martial Law

Alex Jones breaks down how Democrats are making their move to overthrow the will of the American people with a coup that has already been set in motion.



Bombshell information exposed by Jones as he hosts from the road to deliver an emergency message to the public.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) claimed President Trump will be leaving the White House “whether he knows it yet, or not.”

