Dems Bank on Challenger’s “Charisma” to Defeat Ted Cruz

Democrat Beto O’Rourke may not be politically strong enough to defeat Texas Sen. Ted Cruz – but gosh darn it he has “charisma.”

Liberal media outlets are fighting an uphill battle to convince left-leaning Texans to head to the polls in the Republican-friendly state, where Cruz’s victory is almost as good as in the bag.

With the Texas House rep from El Paso raising over $10.4 million in the past three months, libs are highlighting Beto’s stage presence as his strongest quality to beat his incumbent opponent.

In a recent opinion column from The Hill:

O’Rourke has loads of charisma but, in this overwhelmingly red state, is that trait enough to win?

Politico admits his campaign strategy rides on his “raw charisma,” while adding it’s a “gawkier sort of charisma” than Obama:

He is his own strategist, and his strategy is simple: campaign relentlessly, project vitality and hope his raw charisma combines in just the right proportion with anti-Cruz animus, Texas’ changing demographics and national Democratic momentum to put him over the top.

Texas’ left-leaning rag Texas Monthly readily admitted in January:

…[I]t’s O’Rourke’s charisma that sells his pitch.

The leftist Texas Observer described Beto’s campaign as “personality-driven”:

…the back-and-forth that night points to some key issues facing O’Rourke’s campaign, which is counting to an unusual degree on the strength of the candidate’s presence and charisma.

Time’s Nash Jenkins is practically in love with him:

The Congressman is lanky, handsome and charismatic. Elderly voters some-times tell him that he reminds them of John F. Kennedy.

Esquire last month said Beto’s personality was winning over voters:

For two breathless days in May, I followed O’Rourke’s underdog campaign, photographing and watching as he won over voters with his boundless energy, charisma, and authenticity.

Even last year, Vanity Fair was already pushing the charisma talking point:

Cruz, for several reasons, has a dangerously low approval rating in Texas—38 percent—and the Democrats have a young, charismatic challenger named Beto O’Rourke, who’s running a campaign similar to Jon Ossoff’s in Georgia, positioning himself as a politician for all Texans.

The Austin American-Statesman went one further:

Knowledgeable, witty and charismatic, O’Rourke captivated the room, taking time to talk with each individual after his speech.

Slate tries a different tact, instead saying Ted Cruz lacks charisma:

Cruz is often mocked for—how shall we put it?—his lack of charisma or spontaneous charm. But that’s not the worst trait when you’re a Republican running for re-election in a red state.

While fawning over his “good hair,” at least Houston Chronicle author Roy R. Reynolds is realistic, admitting, “Face the Facts: Beto Will Lose”:

With his good hair, charisma and just-left-of-center credentials, he may seem like the second coming of JFK’s Camelot to those beholden to the hagiography of party history.

As actual policies go, Beto lines up with liberals on banning assault weapons, abortion, and open borders – but he may not be left of center enough to sway new Dem voters, whose values keep moving further to the left.

Last week he was confronted at a rally by an “Abolish ICE” activist calling to dismantle the federal agency. Beto responded he thinks certain ICE practices should be abolished, not the entire agency.