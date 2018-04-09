Dems, Big Tech Team Up to Stop Free Speech

Alex Jones and other noted media icons will speak at the National Press Club in Washington, DC, on April 10 starting at 9AM EST to discuss the recent deluge of anti-free speech lawsuits and the ongoing censorship of independent press.

Facebook’s self-admitted censorship of the pro-Trump duo Diamond & Silk is the latest example of discrimination, especially as Facebook and other social media sites promote themselves as public forums that weave the fabric of public opinion.

And that’s why we’re announcing major news in the fight for free speech:

Location and Time

The National Press Club in Washington, DC

Zenger Room

9:00AM EST / 8:00AM CST

529 14th St. NW, 13th Floor

Washington, DC 20045

202-662-7500

Live streams of the press conference will be available at Infowars.com

To attend the press conference:

Press must RSVP via email to [email protected]

Put Alex Jones Nat. Press Club Speech in the email subject line.

Or, alternatively, text 512-954-5225

You will be sent a QR code that will allow you to enter the National Press Club facility.

Access to this event is limited – please hurry!

Speaker Order

Opening comments by Rob Dew, Infowars.com News Director

Jack Posobiec, Citizens For Trump & Journalist for One America News Network

Dr. Jerome Corsi, Infowars.com Contributing Editor & Best-Selling Author of Numerous Books

Alex Jones, Founder & Publisher of Infowars.com

Mark Bailen, Attorney for Alex Jones & Infowars.com

LeeAnn McAdoo, Infowars.com Reporter

Roger Stone, Infowars.com Contributing Editor

Lee Stranahan, Journalist & Founder of CitizenJournalismSchool.com

Lucian Wintrich, DC Correspondent for Gateway Pundit

Alex Jones – Q&A Session with the Press