Dems' Claim Of Moral Authority Is Pure Evil

The Democrats continue to parade their propaganda of hypocrisy upon the American people.

From their echo chamber, they claim that they are the true spokespeople for our founders, while mockingbird media pundits crowned House Speaker Nancy Pelosi the new moral authority over Evangelicals.

Their lies and hubris are repulsive, obvious, insulting, and blatant. Yet they carry on, driving the country into a ditch to meet the whims of their globalist masters.

