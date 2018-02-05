Dems Defend North Korea: Trump Has No Authority To Attack

A group of Democratic senators wrote an open letter to President Donald Trump on Monday, warning that he lacks the authority to order a military strike on North Korea.

“Like many, we are deeply concerned about the potential consequences of a preemptive military strike on North Korea and the risks of miscalculation and retaliation. Ultimately, it is an enormous gamble to believe that a particular type of limited, preemptive strike will not be met with an escalatory response from Kim Jong Un and neither the United States nor our allies should take that step lightly,” the 18 senators wrote, led by New Mexico’s Martin Heinrich.

