Dems Demand Gun Ban On Domestic Abusers -- Law Already Exists!

Image Credits: Harrison Jones/flickr.

Several Democrats have called on Congress to write a bill banning guns from domestic abusers, not realizing that this proposed law already exists.

Senator Brian Schatz (D-HI) first tweeted the idea on Monday :

Sens. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) and Martin Heinrich (D-NM) tweeted on Tuesday that they already began working on a bill to prevent people convicted of domestic violence from buying a firearm.

The Atlantic’s senior editor David Frum also showed his ignorance of the law.

CNN host Jake Tapper wasn’t far behind.

“Passed unanimously by Congress in 1996, the Domestic Violence Offender Gun Ban prevents anyone who has been convicted of misdemeanor domestic abuse, or anyone subject to a domestic violence protective order, from owning a weapon,” reported The Beacon, adding that the bill was upheld in 2016 by the Supreme Court.

As we reported, the Left will find any excuse they can to push their anti-Second Amendment agenda.

Democrats quickly virtue-signalled after the tragedy, calling on Congress to work on gun control legislation just hours after disgraced veteran Devin P. Kelley shot 26 people dead at a Texas church on Sunday.

It was later reported that Kelley, who had a history of domestic violence, had only passed several background checks due to a clerical error made by the Air Force.

“Initial information indicates that Kelley’s domestic violence offense was not entered into the National Criminal Information Center database,” Air Force spokeswoman Ann Stefanek said in a statement released Monday.


