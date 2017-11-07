Dems Demand Gun Ban On Domestic Abusers -- Law Already Exists!

Several Democrats have called on Congress to write a bill banning guns from domestic abusers, not realizing that this proposed law already exists.

Senator Brian Schatz (D-HI) first tweeted the idea on Monday :

A simple idea: Anyone convicted of domestic abuse should see their rights under the 2nd Amendment severely curtailed. https://t.co/bsyihrklJf — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) November 6, 2017

Sens. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) and Martin Heinrich (D-NM) tweeted on Tuesday that they already began working on a bill to prevent people convicted of domestic violence from buying a firearm.

Writing a bill w/ @MartinHeinrich to prevent anyone convicted of domestic violence – be it in criminal or military court – from buying a gun — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) November 7, 2017

Glad to be working w/ @JeffFlake on bipartisan bill to close DoD/NICS loopholes to keep guns out of the hands of those that want to do harm. — Martin Heinrich (@MartinHeinrich) November 7, 2017

The Atlantic’s senior editor David Frum also showed his ignorance of the law.

Crazy thought: lifetime gun ban for anyone who raises a hand against a woman or a child — David Frum (@davidfrum) November 6, 2017

CNN host Jake Tapper wasn’t far behind.

.@JeffFlake & @MartinHeinrich working on legislation deny legal ability to buy firearm to any individual convicted of domestic violence 1/ — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 7, 2017

“Passed unanimously by Congress in 1996, the Domestic Violence Offender Gun Ban prevents anyone who has been convicted of misdemeanor domestic abuse, or anyone subject to a domestic violence protective order, from owning a weapon,” reported The Beacon, adding that the bill was upheld in 2016 by the Supreme Court.

As we reported, the Left will find any excuse they can to push their anti-Second Amendment agenda.

Democrats quickly virtue-signalled after the tragedy, calling on Congress to work on gun control legislation just hours after disgraced veteran Devin P. Kelley shot 26 people dead at a Texas church on Sunday.

Heartbroken for the victims in Texas and their families. We are not powerless to reduce gun violence in our nation. Congress must act. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) November 6, 2017

How many times can our hearts break for communities in America ripped apart by gun violence? We can never allow this to be the new normal. https://t.co/E20xAC72JE — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) November 5, 2017

Our hearts are broken again. So much grief endured by so many in Sutherland Springs. Another horrific mass murder by a madman with a gun. — Sen. Patrick Leahy (@SenatorLeahy) November 5, 2017

It was later reported that Kelley, who had a history of domestic violence, had only passed several background checks due to a clerical error made by the Air Force.

“Initial information indicates that Kelley’s domestic violence offense was not entered into the National Criminal Information Center database,” Air Force spokeswoman Ann Stefanek said in a statement released Monday.