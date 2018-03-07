Dems Double Turnout In Texas From Previous Midterm

Texas Democrats on Tuesday more than doubled their primary election turnout from four years ago, providing the party with a modest boost as it looks to take on the GOP in the conservative state during this year’s midterms.

As of early Wednesday morning, more than 1 million Democrats cast ballots in the party’s primary election, compared to 1.5 million who voted in the Republican primary. That puts the Democratic share of votes cast at about 40 percent of the vote, a significant increase from the 2014 midterms, where Democrats made up less than 30 percent of the vote.

Democrats had been hoping for big numbers ever since early vote totals showed the party with a narrow early vote lead in the top 15 most populous counties, but the end result was more modest. The uptick will likely foster Democratic enthusiasm about the possibility of competing in tough races across Texas this year, even if the party is still outnumbered in the reliably conservative state.

