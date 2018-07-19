Dems Drag Russian Hysteria Into IRS Nomination Hearing

Image Credits: Phil Roeder, Flickr.

Senate Democrats on Thursday turned a meeting on President Trump’s nominee to lead the IRS into a referendum on President Trump’s behavior toward Russia, and said the Senate should use the nomination as leverage over Trump.

The nominee, Chuck Rettig, was cruising toward gaining bipartisan approval from the panel in a vote scheduled for the Senate Finance Committee on Thursday. But Democrats, who acknowledged that Rettig is qualified for the job, sought to stop his progress based on several of the week’s developments related to Russia’s influence in the U.S.

The tipping point, according to Democrats, was Treasury’s decision on Monday to allow some political nonprofit groups to disclose less information about donors to the IRS.

Read more

Don’t miss:


Related Articles

Adam Schiff Botches Attempt to Subpoena Trump-Putin Interpreter

Adam Schiff Botches Attempt to Subpoena Trump-Putin Interpreter

Government
Comments
What The Hell? Congress Steps In To Shut Down InfoWars

What The Hell? Congress Steps In To Shut Down InfoWars

Government
Comments

Trump Dreams of Running Against ‘Garbage Heap’ Joe Biden

Government
Comments

Undaunted By Criticism, Trump Looks to Next Putin Meeting

Government
Comments

Congressmen: Lisa Page Admits Texts With Strzok ‘Mean Exactly What They Say’

Government
Comments

Comments