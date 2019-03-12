Dems Erasing Middle America

In all but one of the last seven presidential elections, Republicans lost the popular vote. George W. Bush and Donald Trump won only by capturing narrow majorities in the Electoral College.

Hence the grand strategy of the left: to enlarge and alter the U.S. electorate so as to put victory as far out of reach for national Republicans as it is today for California Republicans, and to convert the GOP into America’s permanent minority party.

In the Golden State, Democrats control the governors’ chair, every elective state office, both U.S. Senate seats, 46 of 53 U.S. House seats and three-fourths of each house of the state legislature in Sacramento.

David Knight presents video footage of Steny Hoyer, a Representative from Maryland, pushing back against socialist Bernie Sanders’ position on the Democrats’ Resolution opposing hate, prompted by comments made by Rep. Ilhan Omar, proving how divided the Democrats have truly become.