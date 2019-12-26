Dems' Favorite GOP Senator Murkowski Breaks with McConnell on Impeachment

Some people thought that Mitt Romney could be the first Republican senator to break with his own party on President Trump’s impeachment.

Sadly, that dishonor goes to Lisa Murkowski.

The senator from Alaska says she doesn’t support Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s approach to the sham.

Oh no, he should take it seriously. And communicating about how to move forward with the White House? A big no-no according to Murkowski.



“In fairness, when I heard that, I was disturbed,” Murkowski said about McConnell saying there would be “total coordination” with the White House about the upcoming (well, assuming Democrats ever choose to proceed) impeachment trial.

“To me, it means that we have to take that step back from being hand-in-glove with the defense, and so I heard what leader McConnell had said, I happened to think that that has further confused the process,” Murkowski continued, according to KTUU.

Whereas McConnell has said he sees no reason whatsoever to call in new witnesses to testify, Murkowski says that “[h]ow we will deal with witnesses remains to be seen.” She also wants a “full and fair process.” Apparently, she considers Bill Clinton’s impeachment trial a fantastic template to be used this time around.

When asked whether she plans to vote for or against impeachment, Murkowski said: “For me to prejudge and say there’s nothing there or on the other hand, he should be impeached yesterday, that’s wrong, in my view, that’s wrong.”

In other words, Murkowski is the first Republican member of the Senate to signal at least an openness to impeaching and removing the democratically elected president of the United States who also happens to be from her party.

Surprising? Not really. Murkowski has quite a reputation to uphold as, as Mark Levin rightfully puts it, “one of the Democrat Party-media’s reliably favorite GOP senators.”

Murkowski’s Conservative Review’s Liberty Score is a paltry 24%, or an F. That’s pathetic, but considering her voting record, she didn’t deserve anything better.

On Jan. 17, for example, Murkowski voted against ending taxpayer funding for abortion.

On March 23, she voted to “Advance a massive $1.3 trillion omnibus that funds Democrat priorities.” But when asked to cut spending by a mere two cents on the dollar, Madam Senator voted nay.

She also voted to “surrender on the border wall,” and whenever there’s a vote to raise the debt ceiling she’s all for it.

How this woman is a Republican is beyond me. As such, it doesn’t exactly come as a shock that she breaks with McConnell on impeachment. Sad and pathetic? Yes. But shocking? Nope.



