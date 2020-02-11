Dems’ Federal Reserve Addiction

The Federal Reserve is an entity that manipulates the economy, distorts financial markets, and benefits the corridors of power in Washington and on Wall Street, yet remarkably the Democrats have been quiet about it.

The U.S. central bank and monetary policy may not be among the sexiest topics on the minds of most Americans, but neither are the vacuous polemics spewed out by the remaining candidates in the 2020 primary.

Much like the exploding national debt and the bloated federal deficit, the Eccles Building has gotten the cold shoulder – and that is the way it likes it.

But if presidential hopefuls were really concerned about folks residing on Main Street, then the Fed would be a crucial target to aim at in this race.

