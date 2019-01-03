Dems to File Articles of Impeachment Against Trump on First Day of House Control

A Democrat House member will file articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump Thursday, the first day Democrats gain control of the House of Representatives.

California Rep. Brad Sherman cites the president’s firing of former FBI Director James Comey as one reason he believes Trump should be impeached.

Rep. Brad Sherman plans to introduce articles of impeachment against Trump today, the first day of Democratic control of the House, according to LAT. https://t.co/TSMqIxHgGn — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 3, 2019

“There is no reason it shouldn’t be before the Congress,” Sherman said, according to the Los Angeles Times. “Every day, Donald Trump shows that leaving the White House would be good for our country.”

As noted by Breitbart, Sherman had filed articles of impeachment in the past to no avail due to Republican House control.

Sherman, who was until recently considered a “moderate,” is close to the Bill and Hillary Clinton wing of the Democratic Party. He backed Hillary Clinton over Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) in the Democratic presidential primary in 2016, and has adopted hawkish foreign policy positions in the past. But in the two years since Trump won the presidency, Sherman has — like some other “moderates” — become obsessed with removing Trump.

Breitbart reports newly-elected Palestinian-American congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) is also calling on the president to be impeached on her first day in office.

“Each passing day brings more pain for the people most directly hurt by this president, and these are days we simply cannot get back. The time for impeachment proceedings is now,” Rep. Tlaib stated, according to The Nation.

A resolution to impeach the president was rejected in the House last December in a 364-58 vote.

Whether the latest impeachment effort will gain traction remains to be seen.