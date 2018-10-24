Dems Finally Promote Civility After Months of Advocating Violence

Top Democrats are finally joining GOP calls for civility just days after other Democrat leaders called for the exact opposite.

Suspicious packages believed to contain explosives were sent to Hillary Clinton, billionaire George Soros, Barack Obama, former AG Eric Holder, former DNC Chair Debbie Wasserman-Schultz, and former CIA Director John Brennan, but have been intercepted by authorities.

Following this coordinated targeting, several top Dems are now calling for civility just days after leaders like Clinton and Holder justified incivility.

“What is not good is overheated rhetoric, extremism that pushes people to violence,” Cuomo said at a press conference Wednesday. “But this is one country, we’re all Americans, E Pluribus Unum, and keeping the debate and the dialogue civil is very, very important. And for elected leaders, who in many ways set the tone, it is especially important.”

-Hillary: Dems "cannot be civil" towards Republicans

-Eric Holder: "When they go low, we kick them"

-Cory Booker: "get up in the face" of Congress

-Maxine Waters: Harrassment Trump officials

-Rand Paul attacked at home

-Republicans shot at

-Republicans forced out of restaurants

Interestingly, Clinton called for the exact opposite earlier this month.

“That’s why I believe, if we are fortunate enough to win back the House and/or the Senate, that’s when civility can start again,” she added.

“But until then, the only thing that the Republicans seem to recognize and respect is strength.”

Holder similarly dismissed civility in politics, claiming that the new Democrat slogan is: “When they go low, we kick them.”

Many in leftist media augmented that message.

For example, Raw Story senior editor mocked Rep. Steve Scalise for calling for civility in politics.

It’s also noteworthy how the left and media downplayed or ignored the packages of ricin sent to Trump, Defense Secretary James Mattis, FBI Director Christopher Wray, Sen. Ted Cruz and CIA Director Gina Haspel earlier this month.

This situation highlights the hypocrisy of the left, who have pushed incivility and violence on conservatives for months, but suddenly call for civility when they find themselves the targets of political violence.

