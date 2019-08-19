Dems Forced To Apologize After Mock Assassination Of Trump Enacted At Fundraiser

Democrats in Illinois have been forced to apologize after photos emerged of attendees at a fundraiser carrying out a mock simulation of assassinating President Trump.

The scene was photographed at a fundraiser for Democratic Illinois State Sen. Martin Sandoval.

A political fundraiser for @SenatorSandoval simulates an assassination attempt against a mock @realDonaldTrump decked out in Mexican garb. Looks like a man pointed a fake assault weapon at the fake President to pose for a picture. pic.twitter.com/MlT9zjB1mn — Mark Maxwell (@MarkMaxwellTV) August 17, 2019

Sen. Sandoval had to take to Twitter and apologize, noting that he doesn’t “condone violence toward the President or anyone else”:

Response from @SenatorSandoval: “The incident that took place is unacceptable. I don’t condone violence toward the President or anyone else. I apologize that something like this happened at my event.” https://t.co/HLKDJAdHX8 — Mark Maxwell (@MarkMaxwellTV) August 18, 2019

The Democratic party of Illinois followed suit, albeit with an embedded dig at the President, insinuating that he is guilty of inciting mass shootings:

Now @DemsforIllinois responds: “The tragedies in El Paso and Gilroy have demonstrated how hate-filled political rhetoric can fuel violence. These images are unacceptable and dangerous. The place to make our voices heard against Trump is at the ballot box.” https://t.co/HLKDJAdHX8 — Mark Maxwell (@MarkMaxwellTV) August 18, 2019

The state’s Democratic governor was also forced to apologize.

From @GovPritzker: “As our nation grapples with the epidemic of gun violence, purposely pointing a fake gun at anyone is insensitive and wrong. I condemn actions like the ones displayed in the pictures because they lack the civility our politics demands.” https://t.co/HLKDJAdHX8 — Mark Maxwell (@MarkMaxwellTV) August 17, 2019

Democrats everywhere are now being forced to either apologize for the bizarre actions of their own supporters, and even party members, or more insanely, to embrace them.