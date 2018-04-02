When President Trump signed the 2,232 page left-right corpocratic, 1.6 Trillion Omnibus last week that barely anyone read or was able to read, Trump along with many American voters affected by the rampant flow of drugs and illegal immigration had hoped for more funding for the border wall.

Instead, the budget included a measly 1.6 billion of the needed 25 Billion and as Rand Paul tweeted plenty of funds went to wasteful spending.

Now, a caravan of 1,000, mainly Honduran, migrants are heading toward the US border in hopes of benefiting from of the catch and release program where they will be released into the United States while they wait for their court hearings.