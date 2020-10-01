Dems, GOP Agree to Include Check Payments in Next COVID Relief Bill - Mnuchin

Republican and Democratic lawmakers have negotiated the inclusion of another batch of direct payments to Americans into a potential coronavirus relief package, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told Fox News Business on Wednesday.

According to Mnuchin, these payments will be similar to those distributed under the CARES Act, which has approved roughly $3 trillion to disburse as loans and grants to businesses, paycheck protection for workers and personal aid to qualifying US citizens and residents.

The two parties have been locked in a stalemate for three months over the next COVID-19 relief package, aimed at mitigating the negative effects of the coronavirus pandemic on American citizens.

Earlier in the day, Mnuchin said that he and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had been “very effective in communicating” and would speak again later, but he expects no significant results until Thursday.

“I think we’ll have a very reasonable response, something that’s very similar to what has been the bipartisan proposal the problem solvers have worked on, and I hope we can get something done,” he said.

He noted that there are still many small businesses impacted by the coronavirus-induced measures that are in need of protection to open up the economy.

Both Republicans and Democrats have blamed each other for the impasse over the fifth instalment of the stimulus, which has become a political issue ahead of the 3 November election.



