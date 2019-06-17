Dems Have Nothing To Offer Except Impeachment

Rallies celebrating Trump Derangement Syndrome were held nationwide as those calling for impeachment took to the streets to embrace the lies being fed to them by their Congress men and the mainstream media.

Earlier this week, Democrats in the U.S. Congress, rather than address the carnage and impending disease entering the country via the US border, decided to continue their mob mental illness by pushing for impeachment, regardless of the fact that the numerous investigations which found nothing are essentially over.

Time is running out for the Democrats to present a cogent platform minus the pitchfork mob mentality to move the country forward. As the first Democratic debates on June 26-27 draw nearer, they will have to answer real questions about national security, the economy, and free speech violations that many Americans want answers to.

It’s likely we won’t hear answers.