Dems Defy Pelosi, Vow To Move Forward With Impeachment Against Trump

House Democrats have vowed to move forward with impeachment proceedings against President Trump despite Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s proclamation against it.

Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), Al Green (D-Texas), John Yarmuth (D-Ky.), Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) all bucked Pelosi, declaring they would push for Trump’s impeachment ahead of the 2020 election regardless of what she said.

“These are really, really serious criminal activity that [Trump] has been allegedly doing out of the Oval Office. That’s something we should be investigating,” Tlaib reportedly said Tuesday.

.@RashidaTlaib says she will go ahead with an impeachment resolution against Trump — John Bresnahan (@BresPolitico) March 12, 2019

Yarmuth went further, saying Trump’s impeachment was inevitable and only a matter of time.

“I don’t think right now there’s any way that we could 218 votes on the floor of the House for an impeachment resolution, but I think that’s not a matter of whether, it’s a matter of when,” Yarmuth said.

Socialist AOC expressed disappointment in Pelosi’s comments and hinted that Democrats may ignore her.

“I happen to disagree with that take,” Ocasio-Cortez said in response to Pelosi’s remarks. “But you know, she’s the speaker…I think we’ll see.”

According to Green, Pelosi is putting “political expediency ahead of moral imperative,” which is why he still plans to force articles of impeachment against Trump for the third time.

“There will be another vote on impeachment,” Green said in a C-SPAN interview. “If you desire to stop me, you but only have to change the rules so that I can’t bring a vote on impeachment.”

WATCH: @RepAlGreen (D-TX) on an impeachment vote, "If you desire to stop me you but only have to change the rules so that I can't bring a vote on impeachment, otherwise I will because the Constitution & the rules allow any one person to bring a vote on impeachment" pic.twitter.com/UxmRj30IhS — Washington Journal (@cspanwj) March 12, 2019

Waters, who backed Green’s last two impeachment efforts, said Pelosi’s comments were “not new.”

“Everybody knows what I’ve said. Everybody knows that I’ve been for impeachment. None of this is new,” she said.

Pelosi made clear that she had no intention of overseeing impeachment against Trump unless something “overwhelming and bipartisan” surfaces to compel such a move.

“Impeachment is so divisive to the country that unless there’s something so compelling and overwhelming and bipartisan, I don’t think we should go down that path, because it divides the country. And he’s just not worth it,” Pelosi told The Washington Post Monday.

Pelosi tried mitigating the political fallout caused by overzealous Democrats eager to impeach Trump after Democrats regained control of the House in January, such as when Tlaib declared she would “impeach the motherfucker” only days after being sworn into Congress.

But conservative commentators like Rush Limbaugh have said Pelosi is simply delaying impeachment until Trump is reelected in 2020.

Timing is the huge factor in Pelosi impeachment call. Nixon, Clinton faced impeachment after re-election. This time, Dems would impeach in middle of campaign. They apparently don’t want to try it. — Byron York (@ByronYork) March 12, 2019

Just last week, a Quinnipiac University National Poll found the majority of Americans don’t want Trump impeached.

