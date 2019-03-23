Dems In Denial: Left Still Peddles Russia Hoax Despite No Collusion Found

The Left is struggling to face the reality that Special Counsel Robert Mueller ended his Russia investigation, found no collusion, and won’t recommend further charges against President Trump or his family.

Mueller submitted his report to Attorney General William Barr on Friday evening, who will review it and release whatever details he determines the public should see sometime this weekend.

But Democrats, the mainstream media, and Hollywood continued to push the fake Russia hoax despite the fact Mueller’s witch hunt is over and no more indictments will be brought forward.

“I don’t need the Mueller report to know Trump is a traitor. I have a TV,” late night host Bill Maher fumed on Friday.

I don’t need the Mueller report to know Trump is a traitor. I have a TV. w/@RepSwalwell #SubpoenaMueller pic.twitter.com/gmaljGGBvn — Bill Maher (@billmaher) March 23, 2019

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) agreed, telling him, “if you have a TV or a Twitter account you’ve already seen obstruction of justice.”

Members of the press, including MSNBC’s Joy Reid and Chris Matthews, dismissed the fact Mueller didn’t bring charges to Trump or his family members like Don Jr. or Jared Kushner, and even referred to it as a “cover-up.”

MSNBC conspiracy theorist Joy Reid on Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report: "It feels like the seeds of a cover-up are here." pic.twitter.com/rZMF76nBWc — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 23, 2019

"My only conclusion is that the President transmitted to Mueller that he would take the 5th. He would never talk to him and therefore, Mueller decided it wasn't worth the subpoena fight." @KenDilanianNBC on Mueller concluding his report. #Hardball pic.twitter.com/MjQYCj13AD — Hardball (@hardball) March 22, 2019

Analyst Malcolm Nance went full conspiracy-theory, saying he “doesn’t care” what’s in the Mueller report and urging Dems to “go to town” against Trump anyway.

.@MalcolmNance urges us to disregard Mueller: "[Congress] should be saying right now: ‘I don’t care what’s in that report… we’re going to go to town, and we’re going to find out what the facts are." MSNBC has gone to town on a conspiracy theory, & now the facts are in the way: pic.twitter.com/hUTjKmG924 — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) March 23, 2019

Neocon Bill Kristol accused Trump of obstructing justice, despite the fact Mueller didn’t bring forth any such charges.

This held up fine. Trump tried repeatedly to shut down and impede the Russia investigation. I’m proud if my friends and I played even a small part in helping thwart his efforts and those of his allies, and in protecting the investigation and ensuring the integrity of the report. https://t.co/9fdg0idd3B — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) March 22, 2019

Leftist actor Rob Reiner still accused Trump of committing “federal crimes” with no evidence and the fact Mueller won’t recommend further charges.

What we know: The President has committed federal crimes. He lied about business with Russia during the campaign. He encouraged Russia to commit crimes against US. He has abused his power, lied, and obstructed justice to cover it all up. Full Mueller report must become public. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) March 22, 2019

Democrat presidential candidate Robert “Beto” O’Rourke on Saturday totally dismissed Mueller finding no collusion and claimed Trump not only colluded with Russia “beyond a shadow of a doubt,” but did so “ham-handedly.”

Beto O'Rourke campaigns in Charleston, SC: "You have a president who, in my opinion, beyond a shadow of a doubt, sought to, however ham-handedly, collude with the Russian government or foreign power to undermine and influence our elections." pic.twitter.com/iRYzUMiYGc — The Hill (@thehill) March 23, 2019

Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) maintained that Trump is “not a legitimate president” regardless of Mueller’s findings.

Democrat John Lewis thinks @realDonaldTrump is “not a legitimate president” no matter what Mueller report says. For Democrats, this investigation has never been about seeking the truth. It has always been about their political agenda against the President. pic.twitter.com/Eqb4QCOck9 — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) March 23, 2019

Perhaps the biggest proponent of the Russian collusion conspiracy theory Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) still has a tweet pinned on her Twitter profile featuring a picture of Trump and associates with Russian President Vladimir Putin and other Russians, with the phrase “Trump’s Kremlin Klan” at the top.

In an unhinged Twitter rant, singer Cher even claimed Trump was “getting away with murder.”

Sorry I Didn’t Get Back After Mueller Report. FK trump & TransSiberian Railroad he & Putin Rode 2 White House On‼️What I Think…This Is Karma,Like When Hitler Came 2 Power In Germany. He 2 Was a Egomaniacal White Supremacist.trump Is Like a Guilty Man Getting Away With Murder — Cher (@cher) March 23, 2019

The Democrats will never admit their two year propaganda effort to overthrow the president failed, which is why they still intend to go forward with dozens of House investigations into every aspect of Trump’s life regardless of what the Mueller report reveals.