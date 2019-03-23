Dems In Denial: Left Still Peddles Russia Hoax Despite No Collusion Found

The Left is struggling to face the reality that Special Counsel Robert Mueller ended his Russia investigation, found no collusion, and won’t recommend further charges against President Trump or his family.

Mueller submitted his report to Attorney General William Barr on Friday evening, who will review it and release whatever details he determines the public should see sometime this weekend.

But Democrats, the mainstream media, and Hollywood continued to push the fake Russia hoax despite the fact Mueller’s witch hunt is over and no more indictments will be brought forward.

“I don’t need the Mueller report to know Trump is a traitor. I have a TV,” late night host Bill Maher fumed on Friday.

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) agreed, telling him, “if you have a TV or a Twitter account you’ve already seen obstruction of justice.”

Members of the press, including MSNBC’s Joy Reid and Chris Matthews, dismissed the fact Mueller didn’t bring charges to Trump or his family members like Don Jr. or Jared Kushner, and even referred to it as a “cover-up.”

Analyst Malcolm Nance went full conspiracy-theory, saying he “doesn’t care” what’s in the Mueller report and urging Dems to “go to town” against Trump anyway.

Neocon Bill Kristol accused Trump of obstructing justice, despite the fact Mueller didn’t bring forth any such charges.

Leftist actor Rob Reiner still accused Trump of committing “federal crimes” with no evidence and the fact Mueller won’t recommend further charges.

Democrat presidential candidate Robert “Beto” O’Rourke on Saturday totally dismissed Mueller finding no collusion and claimed Trump not only colluded with Russia “beyond a shadow of a doubt,” but did so “ham-handedly.”

Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) maintained that Trump is “not a legitimate president” regardless of Mueller’s findings.

Perhaps the biggest proponent of the Russian collusion conspiracy theory Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) still has a tweet pinned on her Twitter profile featuring a picture of Trump and associates with Russian President Vladimir Putin and other Russians, with the phrase “Trump’s Kremlin Klan” at the top.

In an unhinged Twitter rant, singer Cher even claimed Trump was “getting away with murder.”

The Democrats will never admit their two year propaganda effort to overthrow the president failed, which is why they still intend to go forward with dozens of House investigations into every aspect of Trump’s life regardless of what the Mueller report reveals.


