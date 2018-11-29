Dems Jump On Cohen Plea, Say More Trump Allies Lied to Congress

Michael Cohen’s guilty plea Thursday for lying to Congress over Russia business deals opens the door for House Democrats to go back and look at other allies of President Trump and whether they, too, lied, a key lawmaker said.

Rep. Adam Schiff, in line to become chairman of the House intelligence committee, said he’s convinced other witnesses “were also untruthful” when they gave testimony about their interactions with Russian operatives stemming from the 2016 campaign.

The California Democrat also said his panel will ask Cohen to cooperate with its own investigation into Russian meddling and Trump allies’ behavior during the 2016 campaign.

