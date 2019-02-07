Dems Launch 10-Year 'Green New Deal'

Image Credits: Ira L. Black/Corbis via Getty Images.

Rising Democratic star Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Democratic Senator Ed Markey on Thursday laid out the goals of a Green New Deal to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions in 10 years, setting a high bar for Democrats who plan to make climate change a central issue in the 2020 presidential race.

The resolution is the first formal attempt by lawmakers to define the scale of legislation to create large-scale government-led investments in clean energy and infrastructure to transform the U.S. economy.

Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

“The Green New Deal fully tackles the existential threat posed by climate change by presenting a comprehensive, 10-year plan that is as big as the problem it hopes to solve while creating a new era of shared prosperity,” according to a summary of the resolution released by the lawmakers on Thursday.

Read more


Alex Jones breaks down how, during President Trump’s State of the Union address, Democrats revealed their ties to organized crime by not applauding for obvious victories for the current administration, especially the bankrupting of criminal drug cartels which Democrats refused to clap for.


Related Articles

France Recalls Ambassador From Rome After Italy's Deputy PM Visits Yellow Vests

France Recalls Ambassador From Rome After Italy’s Deputy PM Visits Yellow Vests

Globalism
Comments
Radiation Expert Calls 5G Rollout a "Global Catastrophe"

Radiation Expert Calls 5G Rollout a “Global Catastrophe”

Globalism
Comments

Hungary Slams “Soros” Think Tank Over “Partly Free” Rating

Globalism
comments

If Global Warming Is Killing Us, Why Is Global Life Expectancy Increasing?

Globalism
comments

Chinese Government Is Beta Test For Globalism

Globalism
comments

Comments