Dems Launch Congressional Coup Against Trump

Image Credits: screenshot/YouTube.

Democrats in Congress are refusing to give up on their illegitimate investigations against President Trump.

Attorney Robert Barnes joins Alex to discuss the uphill battle for POTUS and solutions to defeat this coup before it’s too late.


