Dems Left Literally Shaking Over #ReleaseTheMemo Vote

The memo has yet to be released, but the liberal tears are already beginning to flow.
The House Intelligence Committee voted Monday to release Devin Nunez’s classified memo which is said to reveal government wrongdoing and surveillance abuses on the part of the DOJ/FBI.
Adam “Shifty Eyes” Schiff, who voted against releasing the memo, went on TV after the vote to say it’s all a distraction from the year-plus long Russkie investigation.
MSNBC host Ari Melber said his press conference was “remarkable,” at which point the liberal tears started flowing:
Literally Shaking: The Threadhttps://t.co/rKQTjoDdAbhttps://t.co/2RDqnCZ3P4 pic.twitter.com/2bKF0xHQlL
— Battle Beagle 🇺🇸 🇬🇧 (@HarmlessYardDog) January 30, 2018
MUH RUSSSSSSSSSSSSSIAAAAAA pic.twitter.com/1k2Gi3L2bN
— Battle Beagle 🇺🇸 🇬🇧 (@HarmlessYardDog) January 30, 2018
Is this a Coup d'état? 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/xI36zCbIU2
— Battle Beagle 🇺🇸 🇬🇧 (@HarmlessYardDog) January 30, 2018
MUH ICE CREAM!🤣👌🍦🍨🍧 pic.twitter.com/FqkFPsw0qK
— Battle Beagle 🇺🇸 🇬🇧 (@HarmlessYardDog) January 30, 2018
The absolute state of Lefty twitter pic.twitter.com/SQYoXNHSjd
— Battle Beagle 🇺🇸 🇬🇧 (@HarmlessYardDog) January 30, 2018
NO ONE IS SAFE! pic.twitter.com/oilQbU7jD6
— Battle Beagle 🇺🇸 🇬🇧 (@HarmlessYardDog) January 30, 2018
— Battle Beagle 🇺🇸 🇬🇧 (@HarmlessYardDog) January 30, 2018
— B. Wood (@DirtyKallahanX) January 30, 2018
James Comey’s latest self-righteous tweet got similar reactions:
I'm terrified
— zak ali (@_zakali) January 30, 2018
Comey saying "America needs you" gave me chills. The bad kind.
— zak ali (@_zakali) January 30, 2018
Democracy is dying before our very eyes today.
— Remove Trump Now (@KaniJJackson) January 30, 2018
The Trump regime is doing Putin's work destroying our security and intelligence.
— Remove Trump Now (@KaniJJackson) January 30, 2018
“I also wish continued strength for the rest of the FBI. America needs you.”
Translation: I need you to keep #resisting because I don’t want to go to prison for my crimes.
Break out the champagne.