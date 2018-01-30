Dems Left Literally Shaking Over #ReleaseTheMemo Vote

The memo has yet to be released, but the liberal tears are already beginning to flow.

The House Intelligence Committee voted Monday to release Devin Nunez’s classified memo which is said to reveal government wrongdoing and surveillance abuses on the part of the DOJ/FBI.

Adam “Shifty Eyes” Schiff, who voted against releasing the memo, went on TV after the vote to say it’s all a distraction from the year-plus long Russkie investigation.

MSNBC host Ari Melber said his press conference was “remarkable,” at which point the liberal tears started flowing:

James Comey’s latest self-righteous tweet got similar reactions:

“I also wish continued strength for the rest of the FBI. America needs you.”

Translation: I need you to keep #resisting because I don’t want to go to prison for my crimes.

Break out the champagne.


