Dems Left Literally Shaking Over #ReleaseTheMemo Vote

The memo has yet to be released, but the liberal tears are already beginning to flow.

The House Intelligence Committee voted Monday to release Devin Nunez’s classified memo which is said to reveal government wrongdoing and surveillance abuses on the part of the DOJ/FBI.

Adam “Shifty Eyes” Schiff, who voted against releasing the memo, went on TV after the vote to say it’s all a distraction from the year-plus long Russkie investigation.

MSNBC host Ari Melber said his press conference was “remarkable,” at which point the liberal tears started flowing:

Is this a Coup d'état? 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/xI36zCbIU2 — Battle Beagle 🇺🇸 🇬🇧 (@HarmlessYardDog) January 30, 2018

The absolute state of Lefty twitter pic.twitter.com/SQYoXNHSjd — Battle Beagle 🇺🇸 🇬🇧 (@HarmlessYardDog) January 30, 2018

NO ONE IS SAFE! pic.twitter.com/oilQbU7jD6 — Battle Beagle 🇺🇸 🇬🇧 (@HarmlessYardDog) January 30, 2018

James Comey’s latest self-righteous tweet got similar reactions:

I'm terrified — zak ali (@_zakali) January 30, 2018

Comey saying "America needs you" gave me chills. The bad kind. — zak ali (@_zakali) January 30, 2018

Democracy is dying before our very eyes today. — Remove Trump Now (@KaniJJackson) January 30, 2018

The Trump regime is doing Putin's work destroying our security and intelligence. — Remove Trump Now (@KaniJJackson) January 30, 2018

“I also wish continued strength for the rest of the FBI. America needs you.”

Translation: I need you to keep #resisting because I don’t want to go to prison for my crimes.

Break out the champagne.