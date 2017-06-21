DEMS LOSE AGAIN: Ossoff Loses Second Round EVEN HARDER Despite Spending $22 Million

Democrat Jon Ossoff lost support in between round one of the election and round two, despite his campaign raising $22 million versus some $4.5 million raised by Republican contender Karen Handel.

In round one, Ossoff got 48.1% of the vote in the special election for Georgia’s 6th Congressional District. After spending some $15 million over the last two months, he managed to lose support, getting only 47.4% to Handel’s 52.6% on Tuesday.

Jon Ossoff spent over seven times more than Handel, and still lost resoundingly. Turns out "We Hate Trump" isn't a winning message. #GA06 pic.twitter.com/kSRq3wnN41 — /pol/ News Forever (@polNewsForever) June 21, 2017

I said earlier today this election was the Democrats testing whether or not they could buy an election, it turns out they can’t.

Thanks to everyone who breathlessly and snarkily proclaimed #GA06 as a "referendum on POTUS @realDonaldTrump". You were right. #winning — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) June 21, 2017

The Dems also lost in South Carolina.

Fortunately, they’re not interested in looking at why they keep losing elections and are simply trying the same thing over and over again.

Watching Tucker Carlson earlier tonight, he asked why the Democrats don’t just run a candidate like Jim Webb.

The truth is they don’t have any Jim Webbs left in their party. They drove them all out with their whole “all white males are evil” shtick.

Let’s hope the Democrats run Chelsea Clinton in 2020. Or better yet, just run Hillary again.

If Ossoff had won, I bet you would have said it was all about Trump. https://t.co/tYq27WWigH — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) June 21, 2017

Congratulations to Karen Handel on her big win in Georgia 6th. Fantastic job, we are all very proud of you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 21, 2017

Well, the Special Elections are over and those that want to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN are 5 and O! All the Fake News, all the money spent = 0 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 21, 2017

Never ever will I get tired of watching fake news media and pompous celebrities miserably fail to influence the public. 😄 #GA06 — Asa J 🇺🇸 (@asamjulian) June 21, 2017