DEMS LOSE AGAIN: Ossoff Loses Second Round EVEN HARDER Despite Spending $22 Million

Image Credits: Joe Raedle/Getty Images.

Democrat Jon Ossoff lost support in between round one of the election and round two, despite his campaign raising $22 million versus some $4.5 million raised by Republican contender Karen Handel.

In round one, Ossoff got 48.1% of the vote in the special election for Georgia’s 6th Congressional District. After spending some $15 million over the last two months, he managed to lose support, getting only 47.4% to Handel’s 52.6% on Tuesday.

I said earlier today this election was the Democrats testing whether or not they could buy an election, it turns out they can’t.

The Dems also lost in South Carolina.

Fortunately, they’re not interested in looking at why they keep losing elections and are simply trying the same thing over and over again.

Watching Tucker Carlson earlier tonight, he asked why the Democrats don’t just run a candidate like Jim Webb.

The truth is they don’t have any Jim Webbs left in their party. They drove them all out with their whole “all white males are evil” shtick.

Let’s hope the Democrats run Chelsea Clinton in 2020. Or better yet, just run Hillary again.


“Referendum” on Donald Trump Ends in Humiliating Defeat For Leftists

Trump Tweets Some Advice for Democrats: ‘Obstruction Doesn’t Work!’

Kellyanne Conway Celebrates Humiliating Democrat Defeat

Actor Willie Garson Says Rep Karen Handel Is An ‘Unqualified Cracker’

CNN’s Jim Acosta Whines About Trump Receiving Equal Number of Questions From Conservative Media

