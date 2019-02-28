Dems Losing Faith in Joe Biden For 2020

Image Credits: Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images.

Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden said this week he was “very close” to deciding whether to make a 2020 White House bid and will run only if he thinks he can win the Democratic Party’s nomination.

He is not alone in questioning if he is the man for the moment.

Alex Wong/Getty Images

The clamor for Biden to join the pack seeking to challenge Republican President Donald Trump has quieted as the Democratic field has grown more crowded and diverse, according to interviews with more than two dozen strategists, activists, party organizers and voters.

