Dems Making Trump Tax Returns a 2020 Election Issue

The U.S. Congress has strong arguments for obtaining President Donald Trump’s tax returns, but first faces a long court battle that could extend into the 2020 presidential election, some legal experts said.

Democratic Party leaders, who took control of the House in November, have recently stepped up pressure on Trump to release tax records from 2013 to 2018, which legal experts said could shed light on the president’s business dealings.

Richard Neal, chairman of the House Ways and Means committee, which oversees tax matters, has given the Internal Revenue Service until April 23 to produce the documents.

