Dems Making Trump Tax Returns a 2020 Election Issue

Image Credits: Zach Gibson/Getty Images.

The U.S. Congress has strong arguments for obtaining President Donald Trump’s tax returns, but first faces a long court battle that could extend into the 2020 presidential election, some legal experts said.

Democratic Party leaders, who took control of the House in November, have recently stepped up pressure on Trump to release tax records from 2013 to 2018, which legal experts said could shed light on the president’s business dealings.

Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call

Richard Neal, chairman of the House Ways and Means committee, which oversees tax matters, has given the Internal Revenue Service until April 23 to produce the documents.

Read more


Now that the Russia collusion conspiracy has crumbled, the cries from the left for Trump’s taxes to be released are getting louder. Former special agent of the Criminal Investigation Division of the Internal Revenue Service, Joe Banister, joins Alex to reveal why Trump should not release his taxes.


Related Articles

Pelosi Downplays AOC’s Success: ‘Glass of Water’ With a ‘D’ Could Win Her District

Pelosi Downplays AOC’s Success: ‘Glass of Water’ With a ‘D’ Could Win Her District

Government
Comments
Bill Weld to Challenge Trump in 2020

Bill Weld to Challenge Trump in 2020

Government
Comments

The Agent Who Beat the IRS, Now Whistleblower to American People

Government
comments

Divide: AOC Calls For Trump Impeachment Despite Pelosi Order Not To Bring Up

Government
comments

Dems Blaming Trump’s Immigration Policies on White House Advisor Stephen Miller

Government
comments

Comments