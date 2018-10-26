Biden is the “A-List” celebrity for the Democrat Party? But it gets worse as the mask comes off for Gillum, Manchin, McCaskill and others.
Dems Melting in Polls as Voters Learn Their Policies
Liberals should prepare for the incoming red wave
David Knight | Infowars.com - October 26, 2018
We’re in a fight…
Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.
You are our most important contributor.
Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.
We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.