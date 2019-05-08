Dems Move Forward With AG Barr Contempt Vote

The top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee said late Tuesday that panel Chairman Jerry Nadler will move forward with a scheduled Wednesday vote to hold Attorney General William P. Barr in contempt of Congress.

Rep. Doug Collins, Georgia Republican, said talks between the committee and the Justice Department broke down after failing to reach an accord.

Democrats have issued a subpoena for all of special counsel Robert Mueller’s findings along with the underlying evidence. The Justice Department says releasing that material to Congress would violate the law.

Democrat presidential candidate Cory Booker has made it clear he stands against the 2nd Amendment by declaring he will make gun control a priority if he becomes president.