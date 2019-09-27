Dems Move Forward With Impeachment, Even After Being Caught in Ukraine Hoax

Image Credits: Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images.

This is it! The Deep State is forcing Democrats to move forward with impeachment, even if it leads to their political suicide:

Follow Infowars on Telegram:


Stay informed by following Alex Jones and Infowars on Gab, Minds, and Discord.

Watch Live

Featured


Related Articles

Report: Hundreds of Documents Conflict with Joe Biden’s Account of Why Ukrainian Prosecutor Was Fired

Report: Hundreds of Documents Conflict with Joe Biden’s Account of Why Ukrainian Prosecutor Was Fired

U.S. News
Comments
Understanding The Impeachment Charade

Understanding The Impeachment Charade

U.S. News
Comments

Schiff’s ‘re-telling’ of Trump phone call with Ukraine head gets mocked as ‘unhinged Orange-Man-Bad fan fiction’

U.S. News
comments

Report: Trump Upset With Kushner’s Criminal Justice Reform, Thinks It’s A ‘Political Loser’ And ‘Total Dud’

U.S. News
comments

Shock And Awe: Democrats Are Rushing To Have Articles Of Impeachment Ready For A Vote Around Thanksgiving

U.S. News
comments

Comments