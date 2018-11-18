Dems: Nuke And Red Flag Gun Owners

Do you think 38-year-old Democrat Eric Swalwell on the U.S. House of Representatives from California’s 15th district actually understands what his party is unleashing on the average American citizen?

John Cardillo, ‘America Talks Live’ host on Newsmax, tweeted in a delayed response: “Make no mistake, Democrats want to eradicate the Second Amendment, ban and seize all guns, and have all power rest with the state. These people are dangerously obsessed with power.”

Joe Biggs, a combat vet, responded to Cardillo’s observation tweeting, “So basically @RepSwalwell wants a war. Because that’s what you would get. You’re outta your f#[email protected] mind if you think I’ll give up my rights and give the gov all the power.”

Swalwell then responded to Biggs, tweeting, “And it would be a short war my friend. The government has nukes. Too many of them. But they’re legit. I’m sure if we talked we could find common ground to protect our families and communities.”

