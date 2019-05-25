In what has become an unprecedented partisan abuse of legislative power, the Democrats have made a series of moves intended on undermining the Executive office at the expense of our Constitutional Republic.

In the epicenter of the madness, Washington DC Impeachment zealots are scurrying around the hallowed halls of Congress in a desperate bid to distract the public from the growing panic regarding the Spygate investigation into the Obama Administration, which could pull the rug out from under the Democrats’ chances in the upcoming election.

AP reports, “President Donald Trump on Thursday granted Attorney General William Barr new powers to review and potentially release classified information related to the origins of the Russia investigation…Trump is giving Barr a new tool in his investigation, empowering his attorney general to unilaterally unseal documents that the Justice Department has historically regarded as among its most highly secret.”

Trump explicitly delegated Barr with declassification power — noting it would not automatically extend to another attorney general — and only for use in the review of the Russia investigation. Before using the new authority, Barr should consult with intelligence officials “to the extent he deems it practicable,” Trump wrote in a memo formalizing the matter.

Outside Washington DC, congressional Democrats are wreaking havoc on the future of the Presidential election, whether their constituents want it or not. 18 states are considering bills that would require Presidential candidates to disclose their taxes in order to be on the 2020 election ballot. Out of those 18 States, only Vermont would require candidates for governor and other statewide offices to disclose at least part of their tax returns.

Meanwhile, as the Washington Times reports, the Nevada Senate approved a National Popular Vote bill, intended on undermining the electoral college, which now goes to the Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak’s desk.

“Assembly Bill 186 would bring Nevada into the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact. Nevada would become the 16th jurisdiction to join the compact, along with 14 states and the District of Columbia.”