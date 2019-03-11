Dems Pave Way For Illegal Voters As Trump Demands More Border Money

If anyone is manufacturing facts concerning border security it is the leftist train wreck known as the Democratic Party.

The numbers the Democrats choose to ignore are staggering.

“The number of families snared trying to sneak into the U.S. soared by 50 percent in one month alone, setting an all-time record with more than 36,000 family members apprehended, Homeland Security officials announced Tuesday,” as reported by the Washington Times.

It is difficult to ignore the preferential consideration the illegal alien that murdered Mollie Tibbetts is receiving or the Somali gangs turning the streets of Minneapolis into a war zone.

It’s hard to forget that MS-13 is actively hunting off-duty New York Police as Fox News reported, “Intel has been obtained that members of MS13 are looking to ‘hit’ NYPD police officers, specifically in the Brentwood/Central Islip area, as well as possibly Patchogue in order to gain street credibility. These members are conducting reconnaissance of [member of service] private residences.”

It’s so bad that MS-13 has forced El Salvadoran police to flee El Salvador as The New Zealand Herald reported “They were given one of the most dangerous orders in policing: Take down MS-13. They were bankrolled by the United States and trained by FBI agents. But members of the Salvadoran police have been killed by the dozens in each of the past three years…Now, a number of El Salvador’s police officers are fleeing the gang they were tasked with eliminating…..the Washington Post has identified 15 officers in the process of being resettled as refugees by the United Nations and six officers who have either recently received asylum or have scheduled asylum hearings in US immigration courts.“

It’s hardly manufactured.

While Democrats claim the side-effects of illegal immigration are predominantly prevalent at points of entry, there are child molesters, drug dealers, and human traffickers frequently flowing into the interior of the United States because hundreds of miles of the southern border are wide open.

The bottom line is Democrats aren’t protecting our border because they are actually protecting the United Nations migration replacement plan.

