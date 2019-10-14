Dems Psychotic Fantasies Come Back To Haunt Them

They aren’t coming back to Earth folks.

The Democratic party has left the moderate building and they are never coming back.

As of late, their crosshairs have zeroed in on the heart of providence, attacking what remains of any morality and traditional ethics left in a nation pummeled with depravity.

Observe how Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg uses Beto’s attack on religious freedom to criticize Beto’s strategy, not Beto’s threat to our First Amendment.

Feast your eyes and ears on the media’s fantasy that pretending to murder our President is par for the course, but a satirical video depicting President Trump dishing out the same medicine to those publications responsible is deemed macabre and shocking by the New York Times.

An angry mob this deranged can only lead to self-destruction and with it a renaissance of American providence.

If ever the United States was at yet another crossroads this is it.

By the way, our Everything Must Go Emergency Sale is now live! Get 70% off Survival Shield X-3 and an additional 50% off other products with free shipping and double Patriot Points!

Watch Live

Featured


Related Articles

Live Now: Trump Protesters Release Brand New Whistleblowing Technology To Destroy POTUS

Live Now: Trump Protesters Release Brand New Whistleblowing Technology To Destroy POTUS

U.S. News
Comments
Kurt Eichenwald Posts 1983 Image of Child Earthquake Victims to Bash Trump Over Syria Pullout

Kurt Eichenwald Posts 1983 Image of Child Earthquake Victims to Bash Trump Over Syria Pullout

U.S. News
Comments

Project Veritas Tapes Feature Zucker Admitting CNN Only Covering Trump Impeachment For Ratings

U.S. News
comments

‘Islam is Right About Women’ Signs Appear in Austin, Texas

U.S. News
comments

Media Contrives New Hysteria Out of Violent Trump Meme Video

U.S. News
comments

Comments