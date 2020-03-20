Dems Push For Student Loan Forgiveness In Coronavirus Relief Package

Image Credits: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) called for the “next coronavirus relief package” to include “cancellation” of all student loan debt. This comes after the House passed the coronavirus “relief bill.”

Trump approved the first of a series of coronavirus relief bills on Wednesday, which included paid sick leave and free coronavirus testing.

On Tuesday, Pressley, who was on Warren’s presidential campaign team as co-chair, tweeted out that the Secretary of Education needs to take “bold action” on student debt in order to prevent any crisis as seen in the recession of 2008.

Warren tweeted, agreeing with Pressley about the necessity to relieve student debt in order to relieve families of this “giant weight.”

In the face of legislation to combat the coronavirus, Democrats are being slammed for attempting to push political agendas into the COVID-19 relief bills.

On March 13, Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) called out House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for pushing a “loophole” of the Hyde Amendment into the coronavirus bill, which would have allowed federal funds to be allocated to groups for abortions.

President of Young America’s Foundation Rob Robinson told Campus Reform that wiping out student loan debt isn’t an appropriate response to the virus.

“We believe the Wuhan virus is many things, but it is not an adequate rationale to wipe out student loans. Doing so would only further burden those already damaged by the virus: those service workers, many health care providers, and others who never had the opportunity to attend college,” said Robinson.

“If our colleges and universities add the economic value to their graduates’ lives that they purport to do, then college graduates are in the best position to help others, not just themselves, through any financial crisis,” Robinson added.

New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) has already temporarily halted “collection of student and medical debt” in the state.

“In this time of crisis, I won’t add undue stress or saddle NYers with unnecessary financial burden, this is the time to support residents,” Jones said in a tweet.


Alex Jones reveals how the coronavirus outbreak is the perfect crisis for the globalists to use in order to create a totalitarian prison planet in a very short amount of time.

Be prepared! Secure your bottle of Survival Shield X-2 nascent iodine for 40% off now!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

IRS Moves Tax Day From April 15 to July 15, Mnuchin Says

IRS Moves Tax Day From April 15 to July 15, Mnuchin Says

Government
Comments
COVID-19 Prompts Sweeping Changes to US Immigration Policies

COVID-19 Prompts Sweeping Changes to US Immigration Policies

Government
Comments

Advanced knowledge? CDC started hiring QUARANTINE program managers last November

Government
comments

IRS Delaying Tax Payments – But You Still Have to File by April 15

Government
comments

Tulsi Gabbard lost her political future & moral high ground with Biden-2020 endorsement

Government
comments

Comments