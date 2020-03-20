Dems Push For Student Loan Forgiveness In Coronavirus Relief Package

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) called for the “next coronavirus relief package” to include “cancellation” of all student loan debt. This comes after the House passed the coronavirus “relief bill.”

Trump approved the first of a series of coronavirus relief bills on Wednesday, which included paid sick leave and free coronavirus testing.

On Tuesday, Pressley, who was on Warren’s presidential campaign team as co-chair, tweeted out that the Secretary of Education needs to take “bold action” on student debt in order to prevent any crisis as seen in the recession of 2008.

We need bold action now. A plan that will ensure that we do not repeat the mistakes of the 2008 financial crisis. Debt cancellation. Across the board. Immediately, the Secretary of Education must take over all monthly payments during this public health emergency. — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) March 17, 2020

Warren tweeted, agreeing with Pressley about the necessity to relieve student debt in order to relieve families of this “giant weight.”

Student loan debt cancellation MUST be a part of the next emergency coronavirus package to deliver relief immediately to millions of families and remove a giant weight that’s dragging down our economy. Senate and House progressives are in this fight all the way. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) March 17, 2020

In the face of legislation to combat the coronavirus, Democrats are being slammed for attempting to push political agendas into the COVID-19 relief bills.

On March 13, Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) called out House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for pushing a “loophole” of the Hyde Amendment into the coronavirus bill, which would have allowed federal funds to be allocated to groups for abortions.

President of Young America’s Foundation Rob Robinson told Campus Reform that wiping out student loan debt isn’t an appropriate response to the virus.

“We believe the Wuhan virus is many things, but it is not an adequate rationale to wipe out student loans. Doing so would only further burden those already damaged by the virus: those service workers, many health care providers, and others who never had the opportunity to attend college,” said Robinson.

“If our colleges and universities add the economic value to their graduates’ lives that they purport to do, then college graduates are in the best position to help others, not just themselves, through any financial crisis,” Robinson added.

New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) has already temporarily halted “collection of student and medical debt” in the state.

“In this time of crisis, I won’t add undue stress or saddle NYers with unnecessary financial burden, this is the time to support residents,” Jones said in a tweet.



Alex Jones reveals how the coronavirus outbreak is the perfect crisis for the globalists to use in order to create a totalitarian prison planet in a very short amount of time.

Be prepared! Secure your bottle of Survival Shield X-2 nascent iodine for 40% off now!