Dems Push to Blacklist Businesses Working on Trump’s Border Wall

As President Donald Trump renews his battle with Congress to fund his multi-billion-dollar border wall with Mexico, Democratic lawmakers and liberal groups in California have stepped up their campaigns to blacklist businesses involved in building the border wall.

San Diego is the latest city poised to join the list of California municipalities demonstrating their opposition to Trump’s promised border wall by punishing businesses involved in working or even bidding on the wall prototypes or other border-wall projects.

The majority Democratic San Diego City Council, in a 3 to 1 vote last week, directed city officials to draft an ordinance requiring contractors competing for city projects to disclose any past and present work, as well as planned bids, on parts of Trump’s planned border wall.

