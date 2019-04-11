Dems Rage Against Barr For Backing Claims FBI Spied on Trump Campaign

Prominent Democrats lined up to hammer Attorney General Bill Barr for testifying Wednesday that federal authorities had spied on the Trump campaign in 2016, with one top House Democrat charging that Barr is not acting “in the best interest of the DOJ or the country.”

“I think spying did occur,” Barr said during the explosive hearing before a Senate Appropriations subcommittee. “The question is whether it was adequately predicated. …Spying on a political campaign is a big deal.”

Barr later clarified in the hearing: “I am not saying that improper surveillance occurred; I’m saying that I am concerned about it and looking into it, that’s all.”

Watch as the Democrats and MSM Talking heads go into a death spiral now that they know their game is up. AG Bill Barr announced he is going to launch an investigation into the spying campaign started by the Obama deep state.