Dems’ ‘Reckoning’ With Bill’s Sexual Offenses Is the Final Nail In the Clintons’ Coffin

Image Credits: Wiki.

I arrived at the Barnes Noble just as “An Evening With Bernie Sanders” was drawing to a close, and while browsing, I couldn’t help but notice: The twentysomethings filing out of the event with the senator were reacting as if they’d just met The Beatles.

This was Nov. 14, 2016 — less than a week after Election Day. The corpse of Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign was still warm. Sanders was 75 years old, but no matter: He was the future of the Democratic Party — or at least his ideas were, and the enthusiasm with which he shepherded his flock to them.

So the recent wave of liberals “reckoning” with Bill Clinton’s sexual offenses should be put into proper context. It is not the beginning of the end for the Clintons atop the Democratic Party. It’s just the end.

Read more


Related Articles

Lois Lerner Fears 'Physical Harm' From Public If IRS Testimony Released

Lois Lerner Fears ‘Physical Harm’ From Public If IRS Testimony Released

Government
Comments
SCHLICHTER: Let's All Savor the Democrats' Pervgate Pain

SCHLICHTER: Let’s All Savor the Democrats’ Pervgate Pain

Government
Comments

Bannon: ‘Grassroots Deplorables’ Will Run GOP ‘Cronies’ Out Of Office

Government
Comments

Trump Adds 5 Conservative Judges To List Of Possible Supreme Court Picks

Government
Comments

9 US-Funded News Outlets Could Be Forced to Register as ‘Foreign Agents’

Government
Comments

Comments