Dems Restless After Mueller Dud

Leftists across America are reeling after Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report failed to find any evidence that Trump’s 2016 campaign colluded with Russia.

The dud reveal that goes against everything the establishment media has been hyping up for over two years is leading prominent Dems to deliver bizarre and outright delusional takes.

THREAD: THE ULTIMATE GASLIGHT The #Mueller saga is the ultimate gaslighting of the American people. WE SAW Trump ask Russia to hack Clinton's emails. They did. WE SAW him repeatedly bow down to Putin. WE SAW him obstruct justice and boast about it to Russian operatives… — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) March 25, 2019



It’s safe to assume there’s enough in Mueller’s report to indict trump. That’s why they’re hiding it. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) March 25, 2019



Well, if there was nothing in the report why won’t they just release it? If the report fully exonerated him or his family, he’d have it all out in seconds. Wouldn’t he? — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) March 24, 2019



Trump is already on to calling for "looking into the other side", i e revenge on the conspirators. I guess this is the part of "Valkyrie" where von Stauffenberg and his pals say goodbye to their wives. — Bill Maher (@billmaher) March 25, 2019



Trump might not have colluded with Russia, but we know that he colluded with Michael Cohen to violate the law and commit crimes. The evidence is overwhelming. And for THIS, he should be indicted. I have been consistent on this point for a year. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) March 24, 2019



CNN reporter Brian Stelter’s damage control piece perhaps delivered the most blatant dodging of accountability while having zero self-awareness from a professional media figure thus far.

There's been so much solid reporting about the Trump-Russia mystery, but the media ecosystem tends to reward speculation over straight news. Are there ways to change this? https://t.co/zwJrobFpOe — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 25, 2019



The president also entered his favorite medium to deliver his take on Attorney General William Barr’s summary.

No Collusion, No Obstruction, Complete and Total EXONERATION. KEEP AMERICA GREAT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 24, 2019





