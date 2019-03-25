Dems Restless After Mueller Dud

Image Credits: Tasos Katopodis / Stringer / Getty.

Leftists across America are reeling after Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report failed to find any evidence that Trump’s 2016 campaign colluded with Russia.

The dud reveal that goes against everything the establishment media has been hyping up for over two years is leading prominent Dems to deliver bizarre and outright delusional takes.







CNN reporter Brian Stelter’s damage control piece perhaps delivered the most blatant dodging of accountability while having zero self-awareness from a professional media figure thus far.


The president also entered his favorite medium to deliver his take on Attorney General William Barr’s summary.



Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry gave a statement on the current power of corporations and what may lie ahead for Big Tech. Gerald Celente joins Alex to discuss solutions as America wakes up to Big Tech tyranny.


Related Articles

Trump celebrates "Total EXONERATION”; Says 'Illegal Takedown' Failed

Trump celebrates “Total EXONERATION”; Says ‘Illegal Takedown’ Failed

U.S. News
Comments
MAXINE MELTDOWN: ‘This is not the end of anything!’

MAXINE MELTDOWN: ‘This is not the end of anything!’

U.S. News
Comments

Schiff Will ‘Haul People Before Congress’ If Necessary; Won’t Rule Out Impeachment

U.S. News
comments

Washington Post’s Next Conspiracy: Maybe Trump ‘Repaying’ Putin for Kremlin’s Election ‘Help’

U.S. News
comments

Shock Claim: Clinton Team Hatched ‘Blame Russia’ Plan Within 24 Hours Of Loss – Resulted In 675 Day Mueller Investigation

U.S. News
comments

Comments