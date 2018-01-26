Dems seek to undermine any good PR for tax law

Democrats worried the GOP tax-cut law is getting good press are working hard to undermine any positive feelings about the overhaul and prevent them becoming engrained with the public.

Since the measure passed Congress last month, a wave of companies has announced bonuses for employees, and some polls have shown an increase in support for the law.

In remarks on Wednesday and Thursday, the top two Democrats in Washington, Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (N.Y.) and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (Calif.), lashed out at the new law and sought to downplay the significance of the bonus announcements.

They argued that the tax cuts will largely be a boon to corporate shareholders, rather than middle-class workers.

