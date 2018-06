Democrats were outraged when president Trump pardoned conservative author, documentarian, and commentator Dinesh D’Souza for campaign finance fraud.



Many believe that Dinesh was punished more harshly than others who have committed the same crime and his charge was enhanced to a felony unprecedentedly.

Outspoken Trump critic Rosie O’Donnell was caught recently committing the same campaign finance violation numerous times and has yet to be charged.