Dems Struggle To Protect The Chicoms

They are pulling out all the stops. The Democrats don’t care if President Trump is operating the Oval Office as past Presidents have.

Utilizing the Constitutional protection of Executive privilege to carry the sovereign message of freedom and liberty to all corners of the planet. What is important to the Democrats is that our Republic is destroyed.

And from that destruction the Democrat party fantasizes that they will be hailed by their Globalist overlords and their Chicom backers as good little minions while socialism and communism floods in.

If only it were that simple. But it isn’t. For one, Americans have had their fill. And something huge is about to give.

Alex Jones and Robert Barnes break down the battle between the Chinese globalist model, and 1776 worldwide.

