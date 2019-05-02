Dems Threaten to Hold AG Barr In Contempt

A Democratic U.S. congressional committee chairman said on Thursday he may hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress if he does not hand over a complete version of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Barr canceled his scheduled appearance on Thursday before the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee after clashing with Democratic Chairman Jerrold Nadler over the format of the hearing.

Barr testified on Wednesday before the Republican-led Senate Judiciary Committee, stoutly defending Republican President Donald Trump in the wake of the release of the Mueller report.

